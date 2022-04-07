Europa League prize money breakdown: how much will the winners get in 2022?

The UEFA Europa League is increasingly taking on more importance as a tournament within the European continental framework and there are a number of factors that have contributed to its development.

On the field, the competition is second only to the UEFA Champions League. In fact, teams with Champions League quality often enter the Europa League this year with Barcelona, ​​RB Leipzig and Atalanta in that category.

In addition to European silverware for the team, there is also an automatic bid for next season’s Champions League, which is prestigious, financially lucrative, and helps with player recruitment. A place in the August showcase event UEFA Super Cup is also guaranteed for the winner.

And if all that wasn’t enough, there’s a windfall advantage for the team…