Europa League: West Ham vs Lyon preview by Reims boss Oscar Garcia

Oscar Garcia, former Brighton and Watford manager, on how West Ham could face Lyon ahead of their big Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday night.

Garcia is now coaching French side Reims, who, along with PSG, Rennes and Lille, have been unbeaten in both league games against Lyon this season.

In fact, they were the first team to win this season in Lyon. García’s Reims won 2–1 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais and drew 0–0 at home.

French outfit Lyon will face West Ham in the Europa League two-legged quarter-finals

Oscar Garcia has spoken sportsmail of Lyon, knowing him well as the manager of Reims

You have a lot of young players in your side at Reims, what was your message to them when you took on Lyon?

The message I gave him was…