Europe calls for a “genocide” and discusses new sanctions against Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked Russian “murderers, tyrants, rapists, robbers” following the Russian withdrawal from Bucha in Kyiv’s northwestern suburbs, and the discovery of these bodies of civilians in mass graves or in the streets.

European Union High Representative Josep Borrell said the spread of these images made Westerners revolt and the EU was discussing “emergency” new sanctions against Moscow, specifically demanded by France and Germany.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he was “deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha”, and the UN human rights office spoke of “potential war crimes”.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday…