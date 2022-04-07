Europe League. No winner in pleasant scene between Leipzig and Atlanta

There are four first-legs in the schedule for the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday evening.

In a match that started in the evening, RB Leipzig welcomed fellow outsider Atalanta Bergamo to the Red Bull Arena. The visitors made the first score in East Germany with a good dribble from Louis Muriel and so on.

After the break, Leipzig were awarded a penalty, but Andre Silva shot it at goalkeeper Juan Musso. But barely a minute later, David Zappacosta passed the ball to his own goalkeeper: 1-1. Final score immediately.

Later on Thursday evening, three other quarter-finals will follow: Braga-Rangers, Frankfurt-Barcelona and West Ham-Lyon.