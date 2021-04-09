LATEST

Europe or USA? Miracle’s Selector golf game could win you a share of £10,000+

Avatar
By
Posted on
There’s good money to made playing the talkSPORT Selector game

It’s Augusta folks and though there sadly won’t be any Tiger roars, the action will still be as gripping as ever between the world’s top golfers.

It might be the most prestigious individual event on the golfing calendar but we’re going to channel the spirit of golf’s most prestigious team event – the Ryder Cup – by looking at some of this year’s strongest green jacket candidates from first Europe, and then America.

There’s good money to made playing the talkSPORT Selector game

There’s good money to made playing the Miracle Selector game

Contents hide
1 Europe
2 America
3 Win your share of £10,000+ with Miracle Selector’s new golf game for the 2021 Masters.
4 Entries close midday this Thursday. Find out more HERE.
5 18+. GambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

Europe

The rest of the world hasn’t had a look-in over the past six years at Augusta, with America and Europe hogging all six winners.

And though America edge that count 4-2, Europe’s best have had chances to swing it the other way over the last couple of years and add to Danny Willett and Sergio Garcia’s memorable triumphs in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

One of those was Jon Rahm, who ultimately finished ten shots behind eventual winner Dustin Johnson in 2020.

Rahm might have gone to Arizona State University and married an American, but he is Spanish through and through.

Johnson claimed glory at the 2020 Masters in November, edging out Europe’s Rahm

GETTY IMAGES

Johnson claimed glory at the 2020 Masters in November, edging out Europe’s Rahm

And having topped the golf world rankings in 2020, the powerful 26-year-old could be primed for an Augusta assault.

Tyrell Hatton is another European who has the game to tame the famous course.

While he hasn’t got a great record, missing the cut in 2020, Hatton is in the world’s top 10 and his ball striking and incredible short game certainly put him in the elite category.

If the right Tyrell turns up, puts last year’s round at Augusta behind him, he could be a contender.

Golf’s elite players are about to descend on the glorious greens of the Augusta National

Getty Images – Getty

Golf’s elite players are about to descend on the glorious greens of the Augusta National

How about Lee Westwood? Could he finally win himself a Major? At 48 years old, the big Englishman might not have many better chances than this year. Two runner- up placings at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players last month have many dreaming of a European winner again in 2021.

America

Despite 2020 not going to plan, it’s hard to look past the extraordinary Bryson DeChambeau again when assessing where the home charge will come from.

‘The Scientist’ has redefined the game in recent times, not just with his muscle gain supersizing his driving distances, but also with his pioneering approach to iron play.

This has resulted in him taking up a position in the top echelons of the world game, and also perhaps more importantly it brought him his first major – the US Open at Winged Foot in September 2020.

Europe or America: Who will wear the Green Jacket at the end of the week?

Getty

Europe or America: Who will wear the Green Jacket at the end of the week?

All of which means he has the potential to shoot one of the lowest scores ever seen at Augusta – if he can keep track of where his tee-shots land!
Patrick Cantlay is a talented and consistent Californian who has the temperament to triumph at Augusta one day.

A win against a quality field at the Zozo Championship – had many tipping him in 2020 to make a run at the Green Jacket. Ultimately, he fell short with a bogey filled weekend.

Cantlay has history at Augusta, having led the field on the final day in 2019 before a poor finish hampered his chances. If he can keep clean at the weekend, he is long enough and his short game is top-level to come away with a win.

How about 2020 winner Dustin Johnson? He may be having a quiet 2021 so far but you can never count out the world number one. Talking of previous winners, Jordan Spieth has looked to have found his form again with a timely win in Texas last week.

Could the 2015 winner join last year’s champion in your team this year?

Win your share of £10,000+ with Miracle Selector’s new golf game for the 2021 Masters.

Entries close midday this Thursday. Find out more HERE.

18+. GambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView"); .

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
786
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
786
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
772
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
746
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
744
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
740
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
690
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
677
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
628
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
623
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top