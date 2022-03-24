LATEST

Europe Rejects Putin’s Demand for Natural Gas Payments in Rubles

Posted on
Europe Rejects Putin’s Demand for Natural Gas Payments in Rubles

(Bloomberg) — EU leaders rejected Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay in rubles for natural gas and promised a response to the Russian president’s request, which deals with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, some of the bloc’s hardest-hit countries. will effectively remove the restrictions.

“The European Union will respond with respect to this latest maneuver by Russia,” Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin told reporters ahead of a summit meeting in Brussels. “I would not underestimate the potential of Germany and the EU in common with that issue.”

Putin this week ordered the central bank to develop a mechanism to force ruble payments for natural gas from “hostile states”, essentially sending European companies into free-fall by sanctions on their own currency. to promote …

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top