Europe Rejects Putin’s Demand for Natural Gas Payments in Rubles

(Bloomberg) — EU leaders rejected Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay in rubles for natural gas and promised a response to the Russian president’s request, which deals with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, some of the bloc’s hardest-hit countries. will effectively remove the restrictions.

“The European Union will respond with respect to this latest maneuver by Russia,” Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin told reporters ahead of a summit meeting in Brussels. “I would not underestimate the potential of Germany and the EU in common with that issue.”

Putin this week ordered the central bank to develop a mechanism to force ruble payments for natural gas from “hostile states”, essentially sending European companies into free-fall by sanctions on their own currency. to promote …