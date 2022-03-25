LATEST

European champions Italy out of World Cup after shock loss to North Macedonia

Posted on
North Macedonia stunned Italy as the European Champions failed to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup after Alexander Trzekovskii 92nd-minute winner in Roberto Mancini’s side.

Italy shocked by defeat

North Macedonia defeated European Champions Italy in the final minutes to clash against Portugal in the World Cup qualifying final. Russia failed to qualify for the tournament after being defeated in the play-offs by four-time world champions Sweden.

And Alexander Trajkowski made sure the Italians would be watching the 2022 World Cup from their homes after a fine finish in the 93rd minute. The Macedonian No. 9 broke the Italian defense to make an amazing effort behind Gianluigi Donnarumma from 25 yards.

