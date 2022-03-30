European giants who want Rodrigo de Paul

The Italian giant wants the Argentine midfielder who plays for Atlético de Madrid, but according to Italian media, it wants to get a loan for the player.

Juventus I would be interested in hiring for next season Rodrigo DePaulwho currently plays for Atletico MadridIf the Spanish club agrees Loan According to the Italian media, the footballer of the Argentine national team.

De Paul, who had arrived at the Atlético de Madrid directed by Diego Simeone from Udinese less than a year earlier, was already “next” By the leaders of Juventus during their time in Serie A in Italy.