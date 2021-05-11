European markets close down by 2%, dragged lower by the travel sector – CNBC

LONDON — European markets closed sharply lower Tuesday, dragged down by travel and leisure shares, as investors digested inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session down by 2%, with travel and leisure stocks plunging 5.7% to lead losses, as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

The tumble comes after negative trading sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets overnight following a sell-off in tech stocks on Monday that weighed down major U.S. indexes.

Investors exited stocks like Apple and Microsoft, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks extended their slide, with the Dow falling more than 400 points while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes also slipped.