European markets down 2% after plunge in U.S. tech stocks and Asia markets; inflation in focus; THG up 13% after Softbank investment – CNBC

European markets dropped sharply on Tuesday following a sell-off in U.S. tech stocks at the start of the week and as global markets turn their focus on inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 2.1% by early afternoon trade with travel and leisure stocks plunging 5% to lead losses, as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory. The tumble comes after negative trading sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets overnight following a sell-off in tech stocks on Monday that weighed down major U.S. indexes. U.S. stock futures are pointing to another negative open on Wall Street Tuesday. Investors exited stocks like Apple and Microsoft, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs.

Investors around the world are also focused on the latest inflation data this week; China released data Tuesday that showed consumer prices data in April jumped 0.9% from a year ago, slightly missing the 1% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. However, the producer price index rose 6.8%, beating the 6.5% projected by analysts polled by Reuters. U.S. inflation data is released Wednesday amid growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will be prompted to tighten its monetary policy stance as prices rise along with the reopening of the global economy.

In the U.K., the queen’s speech takes place on Tuesday, in which the British government sets out which laws it intends to pass in the months ahead. Germany’s ZEW survey of economic sentiment for May surged to 84.4 points, a record since the survey began in 2004, up from 70.7 in April and vastly outstripping expectations of a 72.0 reading from economists polled by Reuters. Earnings came from Ubisoft and Thyssenkrupp before the bell, causing shares of both companies to fall 2.9% and 8.9% respectively, while Hugo Boss holds an AGM Tuesday.