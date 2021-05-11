European markets set to slide after plunge in U.S. tech stocks and Asia markets; inflation data in focus – CNBC

European markets are expected to open lower on Tuesday following a sell-off in U.S. tech stocks at the start of the week and as global markets turn their focus on inflation data.

London’s FTSE is seen opening 91 points lower at 7,035, Germany’s DAX down 200 points at 15,210, France’s CAC 40 down 74 points at 6,308 and Italy’s FTSE MIB down 267 points at 24,301, according to IG.

The lower open seen for Europe comes after negative trading sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets overnight following a sell-off in tech stocks on Monday that weighed down major U.S. indexes.

Investors exited stocks like Apple and Microsoft, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs. Both of those stocks lost at least 2% to start the week.