European markets slide after plunge in U.S. tech stocks and Asia markets; inflation data in focus – CNBC

European markets pulled back on Tuesday following a sell-off in U.S. tech stocks at the start of the week and as global markets turn their focus on inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.4% in early trade with travel and leisure stocks plunging 4% to lead losses, as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

The tumble comes after negative trading sentiment in Asia-Pacific markets overnight following a sell-off in tech stocks on Monday that weighed down major U.S. indexes.

Investors exited stocks like Apple and Microsoft, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 off their record highs. Both of those stocks lost at least 2% to start the week.