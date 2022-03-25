LATEST

European MPs blast Trudeau over Freedom Convoy protests

Two European lawmakers have criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of recent independence convoy protests, saying Canada has become a “symbol of civil rights violations”.

After Trudeau’s Wednesday speech in Brussels – his first in five years – in which he defended democracy and warned of rising populism, two lawmakers vehemently denied.

Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic Trudeau said under the “semi-liberal boot”, in recent months the world has seen how you trample women with horses”, referring to police on horseback who removed convoy capture in downtown Ottawa.

colakusik first Vaccines are compared to the death penalty And claimed that “thousands of civilians” have died because of the vaccine…

