European Professional Club Rugby | Munster score six tries in dominant win

Heineken Champions Cup contenders Munster Rugby made six attempts on their way to a 51-22 bonus-point victory over Benetton Rugby at the United Rugby Championship on Friday evening.

Craig Casey went for another Munster score before Matt Gallagher dropped down for Irish Province’s first try at the 18-minute mark as Johan van Gran took a 17-10 lead in the gap at Musgrave Park.

Simon Zebo, who made two tries in Munster’s 45–7 Pool B win over the Wasps, crossed early in the second half with Gavin Combs, Jack O’Sullivan and Damien D’Allende scoring for the hosts later.

Ben Healy was in excellent kicking form for Munster, who will face the Exeter Chiefs in the Round of 16, as he converted all six tries and…