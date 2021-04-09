LATEST

European rivals look to beat Juventus to signature of midfielder

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have emerged as serious competition to Juventus in their bid to land Rodrigo De Paul this summer.

The Bianconeri has targeted the Argentinean for much of this season, with Andrea Pirlo looking to revamp his midfield.

De Paul is the key man for Udinese, but Todofichajes says they have stopped negotiating a new contract with him and this shows that they are prepared to cash in.

The Bianconeri will be happy about this development, but other teams now want the midfielder.

The report says he was close to joining Inter in the summer and had accepted an offer to work with Antonio Conte, but both teams couldn’t reach an agreement.

The Nerazzurri are expected to return for him in this transfer window, but now Diego Simeone is hoping to convince his compatriot to move to Spain.

Udinese is happy to see the transfer tug-of-war building around the midfielder because it allows them to make good money from his sale.

The White and Blacks have set an asking price of 35m euros for his signature, but they expect a total package that would reach 45m euros.

The same report also stated that Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey are tipped to leave Juventus and the current financial situation means Juve will need to get rid of one of them before they can bring in De Paul.

