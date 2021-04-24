‘European Super League clubs cannot leave’

Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez claims that groups “can’t depart” the European Tremendous League after signing binding contracts.

Actual Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted that the 12 golf equipment who signed as much as the European Tremendous League “can’t depart” as a consequence of binding contracts.

The 74-year-old is likely one of the few staunch supporters of the doomed venture, which noticed 9 of the ‘Soiled Dozen’ withdraw from plans after a fierce backlash from followers, gamers, managers and governing our bodies.

Actual Madrid – together with Barcelona and Juventus – are the one three groups that stay dedicated to the venture, however Perez has claimed that the breakaway event will quickly transfer ahead and it’s not that straightforward for different golf equipment to drag out.

Chatting with AS, the Blancos president stated: “I need not clarify what a binding contract is however successfully, the golf equipment can’t depart.

“A few of them, as a consequence of strain, have stated they’re leaving. However this venture, or one very related, will transfer ahead and I hope very quickly.”

Leaked contracts from the Tremendous League plans supposedly state that any membership wishing to depart will incur a £130m withdrawal price, whereas Barcelona and Actual Madrid have been set to pocket £52m greater than their rivals.