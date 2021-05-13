European tech and telcos submit investment roadmap to EC – Capacity Media

4h | Natalie Bannerman

The CEOs of 27 leading European tech and telecoms companies have submitted an investment roadmap to the European Commission, outlining technological priorities in cloud and edge.

Signatories of the document include, 3DS Outscale, Airbus, Amadeus, Aruba, Atos, Capgemini, CloudFerro, DE-CIX, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, German Edge Cloud, GIGAS, Indra, IONOS, IRIDEOS, Leaseweb Global, Magic Cloud, Nabiax, Nokia, Orange, OVHcloud, Retelit, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Telefonica, Telecom Italia.

Through the document, all 27 companies aim to strengthen Europe’s leadership in cloud and edge technologies and have agreed to continue working together to further develop the strategic technology roadmap in the framework of the upcoming Alliance for Industrial Data, Edge and Cloud, due to launch in Q2, 2021.

The document was presented to Commissioner Thierry Breton at a meeting on May 7, with the roadmap specifically outlining the priority areas requiring strategic public-private investments by 2025. Ulitmately, the aim is to create a highly secure, low carbon, resource-efficient and interoperable cloud and edge ecosystem.

According to the roadmap, priority areas for EU joint investments efforts are centred on three key areas. The first is positioning Europe to become the leader in domains that will shape cloud and edge offerings on the global market, focusing on climate-neutrality, cybersecurity, trustworthy data exchange and interoperability.

The second is renewing and expanding infrastructure foundations across Europe, including an increased density of edge and cloud facilities across the continent. This is to be backed by network and interconnectivity services.

And lastly, enabling sovereign and sector-specific services to end-users that give businesses competitive options that match global standards in terms of price and resilience.

In addition, there is also the European Data Strategy which aims to create a European supply of low carbon and trustworthy edge and cloud infrastructures and services. At the same time, there is also the European Digital Decade which sets has set ambitious targets for 2030. These include the deployment of 10,000 climate neutral highly secure edge nodes, and an adoption rate of 75% of advanced cloud services for European businesses.