Evacuation orders issued as ‘deadly’ flood warnings raised for NSW Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast

Officials say the renewed flood threat could potentially be “life-threatening” for parts of the NSW northern rivers and central north coast as some residents of the flood-hit region have been ordered to evacuate .

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of north and south Lismore and the low-lying areas of Kyogle, as a moderate to large flood warning was issued for the Wilsons River through early Tuesday.

