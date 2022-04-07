Evacuation orders issued, homes isolated in Sydney as torrential rains cause flash floods

Officials have warned of a deluge that has triggered flash floods and evacuations in Sydney, and inundated large parts of NSW’s coast, which will continue through this evening.

Ailsa Schofield, senior hydrologist at the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), said heavy rain would continue throughout the day in Hunter, parts of the central coast, Greater Sydney, Illawarra and the south coast.

The most recent evacuation order was issued at 3 p.m. for residents in parts of Camden, south-west of Sydney.

They have been given time till 6 pm to leave their homes safely.

Just before 5 p.m., the state emergency service called for a “prepared…


