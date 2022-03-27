Evacuation orders issued to thousands after wildfire breaks out near Boulder

DENVER — Officials issued eviction notices on Saturday to more than 8,000 homes near a 123-acre wildfire burning in open space near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) facility in Boulder.

Boulder Office of Emergency Management said the fire burning near the NCAR – called the NCAR fire – has affected 19,000 people, as evacuation notices were given to residents within a quarter-mile radius of the fire. So far, no structure has been damaged.

The evacuation zone includes portions of South Boulder downhill from the NCAR facility and the southwest near Table Mesa. Officials at the University of Colorado Boulder said they were also evacuating people from its south campus.

Boulder County OEM

Before withdrawal…