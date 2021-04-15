Evan McPherson, K, Florida – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Being drafted to the NFL as a kicker is a uncommon accomplishment. Reaching success as a kicker after being drafted is much more of a rarity. For each Sebastian Janikowski, there’s a Roberto Aguayo. Following a profitable school profession, Florida kicker Evan McPherson will probably be hoping to emulate the previous relatively than the latter after the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tony Pauline’s Evan McPherson Scouting Report

Positives: Huge-legged kicker who can also be efficient on kickoffs. Drives the ball off his foot on field-goal makes an attempt, properly follows by, and constantly places the ball by the goalposts. Possesses a big-time leg and constantly drives kickoffs by the opposing finish zone. Missed only one PAT in his Florida profession. Related on 85% of his discipline objectives. By no means had a kick blocked at Florida.

Negatives: Not a big-bodied athlete and can wrestle to make the deal with when essential. Missed some necessary kicks at Florida.

Evaluation: McPherson is definitely the most effective kicker on this draft and gives a giant leg that he constantly makes use of to drive discipline objectives by the uprights. A Day 3 choice, McPherson has beginning potential on the subsequent stage.

Evan McPherson Participant Profile

McPherson has been on the high of the sport so far as kickers are involved for a very long time. A four-year starter at Fort Payne Excessive Faculty in Alabama, he contributed to place-kicking and punting duties. He did each to an especially excessive stage and was considered the No. 1 kicker within the nation in addition to the fifth-best punter.

A 3-star recruit, he garnered early consideration with a suggestion from Miami. All through the spring of 2017, he would obtain a number of gives earlier than selecting Mississippi State. The Bulldogs had been the primary to expertise his abilities first hand at a junior camp and the primary group to supply him the chance to kick within the SEC.

McPherson’s inventory rose by his senior season. He almost broke the state information for punt and kick size, with an 84-yard punt and 60-yard discipline aim arising only one yard shy of the report for every. One other SEC group started to take discover, and following his senior season, McPherson flipped his dedication to hitch the Florida Gators. Earlier than arriving at “The Swamp”, he impressed on the 2018 Below Armour All-American recreation, hitting each his discipline objectives and efficiently executing an onside kick.

McPherson’s school soccer profession at Florida

McPherson changed Eddy Pineiro, who was the final Florida kicker to go to the NFL Draft — though Pineiro went undrafted in 2018. McPherson made a direct affect, hitting all 50 of his extra-point makes an attempt and nailing 89.5% of his discipline objectives. He led all freshman kickers whereas incomes recognition as a semifinalist for the distinguished Lou Groza Award.

McPherson proved he wasn’t only a one-kick surprise by connecting on 17 of his 19 field-goal makes an attempt in his sophomore season. Furthermore, he hit 87.5% of his makes an attempt of 40+ yards. Demonstrating the leg power that made him the most effective kicker in highschool, McPherson cut up the uprights on a then-career-long 50-yard discipline aim towards FSU.

Though his discipline aim completion proportion took a knock in 2020 — making 17 of twenty-two makes an attempt — McPherson nonetheless efficiently transformed all 52 extra-point makes an attempt. He additionally boomed 4 discipline objectives over 50 yards, a single-season faculty report for the Florida kicker. A 55-yarder towards Ole Miss was the third-longest discipline aim in Gators’ historical past.

After three seasons because the starter, McPherson declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He goals to be the primary Florida kicker drafted since Caleb Sturgis was a fifth-round number of the Miami Dolphins within the 2013 NFL Draft.

Evan McPherson’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

McPherson’s leg power and consistency ought to be certain that he a minimum of will get consideration within the 2021 NFL Draft. Groups such because the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers ranked amongst the bottom field-goal completion charges final season. Therefore, these groups might take a flyer on a kicker. Moreover, the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans have getting older kickers who didn’t carry out to an exceptionally excessive stage in 2020.

