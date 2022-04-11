Ivan Toni has said he is “sure” that Christian Eriksen will stay at Brentford next season.

The midfielder joined Thomas Frank’s side in January, returning to the Premier League six months after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Having proved his fitness, Ericsson has been impressive in helping the club break out of the heat of the relegation battle, with a weekend win over West Ham to leave the West London club 12 points behind 18th-placed Burnley. .

Ericsson signed a short-term deal with Brentford that will expire at the end of the season, and has been linked with a move elsewhere, possibly including rejoining Tottenham.

Although teammate Tony is confident the 30-year-old will continue to be a part of Frank’s squad next year, and praised Eriksson’s influence…