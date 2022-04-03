Evander Kane, superstar fights, viewing the scoreboard, and more

We’re making our way down the stretch, the NHL standings are tight as a drum, and I thought now would be the perfect time for another dose of Random Thoughts that’s offering something fresh.

watching the scoreboard is stressful

Last night after the Oilers game, I immediately stopped by to see what was happening with Vegas and Seattle to see if we could get a little help from Larson, Eberle, and the boys, but that wasn’t meant to be. Instead, Vegas extended their winning streak to four games and maintained a three-point spread, which was a huge annoyance because all I wanted was a little breathing room. At this point in the season, there’s no room for error and the Oilers basically have to win everything to make sure it’s clear…