Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu 2021 Auditions, How to Do Registration?

Gemini TV Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu 2021 will probably be on air very quickly. It is among the hottest sport tv actuality reveals. The brand new season of the present will probably be introduced by the Jr. NTTR. The auditions and the Registration of the Gemini TV Evaru Meelo Koteeswaradu 2021 are open. So, with out losing additional time, try the whole particulars concerning the Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu 2021 Auditions Particulars.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu’s trailer is out. The registration type of the present is obtainable on Gemini TV’s official web site. Whereas candidates may do offline registration.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu 2021 Auditions, How one can Do Registration?

For auditions, you may go to Gemini Television’s official web site.

The hyperlink to the registration type for the present will probably be out there on the web page. Click on on the hyperlink and the registration type of the present will pop up.

You will want to fill in your private particulars and phone particulars. be sure you fill inaccessible contact particulars in order that the workforce of the present will contact you.

Within the subsequent stage, you have to to reply the given questions. Additionally, add your introduction video if wanted.

Within the final step click on on the phrases and situations. and Submit your registration type.

Whereas you too can register your self by texting your reply. you may sort SMS KBC (House) Your Reply (A/B/C/D) (House) (YOUR AGE) (MFO) on the registered quantity. Or give a missed name on the 5052525-01.

Eligibility Standards of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu

Contributors must be an Indian Citizen.

candidate must be fluent in Telugu

Contributors must be above 18.

Contributors ought to comply with the phrases and situation of the present.

candidate ought to have a sound proof of identification.

Contributors should have no prison costs. And they need to be medically match.

