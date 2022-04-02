On 10 February 2000, goalkeeper Eve Gascon became the first woman since Charlene Labonte to lead her team to victory in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (The Q).

Gascon helped Gatineau Olympic to beat the Drummondville Voltigers 7-3 on Friday. Gascon started his second career with 23 saves at the Corto circuit.

Labonte was the last woman to play in the QMJHL before making her Gascon debut on March 19. Labonte played 26 games for the AKD-Bathurst Titans in the 1999–2000 season and two games the following season.

Gascon is 18 years old and was recalled from the CEGEP Saint-Laurent Patriots to assist Merrick Despati.

Olympic first-choice goalkeeper Remi Poirier has been dropped.

On his debut, Gascon reversed 18 of 23 shots at once.