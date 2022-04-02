On February 10, 2000, goalie Eve Gascon became the first woman since Charlene Labonte to lead her team to victory in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (The Q).

Gascon helped Gatineau Olympic to beat the Drummondville Voltigers 7-3 on Friday. Gascon started his second career with 23 saves at the Corto circuit.

Labonte was the last woman to play in the QMJHL before Gascon debuted on March 19. Labonte played 26 games for the AKD-Bathurst Titans in the 1999–2000 season and two games the following season.

Gascon is 18 years old and was recalled from the CEGEP Saint-Laurent Patriots to assist Merrick Despatie.

Olympic first-choice goalkeeper Remi Poirier has been sidelined.

On his debut, Gascon reversed 18 of 23 shots at once.