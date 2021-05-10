Even after intensifying day and night, the house remains financially straitened, so these architectural defects can happen

Lifestyle. Friends, this happens many times, even after spending day and night, the financial situation in the house is poor, due to which there is a tension atmosphere in the house. There are many or many Vaastu defects in this. Today, we are telling you some such measures according to the scriptures, which you can help to overcome the lack of money by adopting them. So friends, you should also know about Vastu measures.

West direction

Friends, according to the scriptures, tell you that wherever you put money, it gets drowned or you never get any benefit from it, then there is a strong possibility that the west direction of the house is with Vaastu dosha. Friends, the construction of the toilet in the west direction, the placing of dustbin, the presence of washing machines or some kind of pit makes it defective. A bedroom, study room or office can be constructed here to make the west direction agreeable to Vastu.

South east architecture

Friends, where the west direction is the profit direction, then the south-east ie the igneous angle is the positive money flow direction. In this direction, due to the construction of the kitchen, there is a continuous flow of money in the house. This direction is related to fire, so underground water tank or septic tank should not be built here.