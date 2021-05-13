Even after OMG recovery, corona is affecting the private part of men, this effect is happening

Men who recover from corona are at greater risk, they cannot recover from the grip of the entire corona even after several months of recovery, a new study has revealed that even after recovery, the corona virus continues to go home in their genitals. is.

Scientists at Miami University scanned the penis of two male corona patients, 6 months after the recovery of these men, the investigation revealed that the corona virus has sat inside the erectile cells inside their genitals, Because of which these men are facing problems of erectile dysfunction.

One of the men was seriously corona infected, he was hospitalized. Recover from there, while the other had mild-level infection, but both are having the same problem, apart from this study, other experts say that this is the first time that the corona virus has been captured by men in the penis. Is doing