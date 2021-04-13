LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

Sanju Samson, who captained the Rajasthan Royals within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), stated after the four-run defeat in opposition to Punjab Kings that he had nothing to say, the match was very shut, however sadly he Couldn’t win the workforce. Samson smashed 119 and was adjudged Man of the Match. Samson turned the primary batsman to attain a century in a captaincy debut match within the IPL. On the final ball, Rajasthan Royals wanted 5 runs to win and Samson was on strike, he was caught out for a six and the Punjab Kings received the match by 4 runs.

After the match, he stated, ‘I’ve no phrases to say, there was a really shut match, we got here very shut, however sadly couldn’t win. I do not assume I might have executed greater than that, timed the shot effectively, however couldn’t cross the fielder standing within the deep. It’s all a part of the sport. I felt that the wicket had received higher and we might get the goal. Regardless of the defeat, I believe we performed very effectively.

He stated, ‘I believe the second a part of my innings was one of the best, I took the time, revered the nice ball, whereas within the first half I used to be not in a position to time the shot effectively. I took singles and received my rhythm after which I began taking part in my pictures. After I give attention to my abilities and have a look at the ball and hit it, I’m generally out, however that is my means of taking part in. ‘ Rajasthan Royals received the toss and invited Punjab Kings to bat. Punjab Kings scored 221 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs, in reply Rajasthan Royals scored 217 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs.

