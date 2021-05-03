ENTERTAINMENT

Even after the defeat in Nandigram, Mamta Banerjee will become Bengal’s CM, fixed date of oath

Avatar

Supremo Mamata Banerjee, the party that won the biggest win for the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, is going to become the chief minister for the third time. It is clear from the date of swearing in for Mamata that she will sit on the Chief Minister’s chair herself despite the defeat in Nandigram. Didi will take oath of the post of CM for the third time on 5 May.

According to information received from the Chief Minister’s Office, Mamta Banerjee will take the oath of office and secrecy in a simple ceremony on 5 May, while her minister will take the oath on 6 May the next day.

After the defeat in Nandigram, Mamta Banerjee has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging disturbances and demanded a re-counting of votes. According to the constitution, Mamata Banerjee can become the Chief Minister despite not being a member of the Legislative Assembly, but she will have to be elected within six months.

The Trinamool Congress has created history by registering a resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly elections and has retained the power of the state for the third consecutive time. According to the final result declared by the Election Commission, the party won 213 out of 292 assembly seats, which is more than the magic figure of the majority.

