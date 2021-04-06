“Even if we wanted to change, we can’t”– Aston Martin on their low-rake predicament | The SportsRush

“Even if we wanted to change, we can’t”– Aston Martin on their low-rake problem, which has jeopardized their aspirations for this year.

Aston Martin is not looking as swift as they were last year; the first race of the season was a disaster for them as they could only collect a point from a lengthy trip to Bahrain.

The main problem with them is the new regulation, which is apparently not suitable for their low-rake floor configuration. Aston Martin boss Otmar Szafnauer says that they can’t do anything about that now.

“For the first time ever that I can remember in my 24 years of the sport where we’ve had to homologate the suspension due to the Covid regulations, if you remember.”

“You can only change it if you actually used your tokens on suspension, so even if we wanted to run 150-millimetre rear-ride height, we can’t,” he said.

“I don’t know,” said Szafnauer when asked whether there is a conspiracy or the floor regulations have been imposed to improve the safety standards.

“I don’t know what Pirelli was saying about the tyres, but right after the changes were made, Pirelli announced they were also bringing new construction.”

Aston Martin will not make radical changes

The radical aerodynamics changes in 2022 are in priority for Aston Martin. Instead of improving the current situation, Szafnauer has clarified that his team will not put in knee-jerk action to improve the situation.

“The trade-off has to be, how much more can we gain this year at what expense for next year, and that’s really hard to predict,” he explained. “At this time, we are going to keep going in parallel.”

The same words have been reiterated by Mercedes, who feel that it is pointless to take the high-rake approach, as it could be harmful instead of being constructive.