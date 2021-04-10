LATEST

“Even if you’re gonna pressure me, I’m gonna play at the same pace”: Suns star Chris Paul gives us an inside look at how he approaches the game | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Even if you're gonna pressure me, I'm gonna play at the same pace": Suns star Chris Paul gives us an inside look at how he approaches the game

No one in the modern NBA has controlled the pace of games quite like Chris Paul. The Point God is famed for always playing at his own pace.

If there’s one player who’s proven over and over again that he makes every team better, it’s CP3. Through the course of his 16-year career, Paul has been on the Pelicans, Clippers, Rockets, Thunder and now Suns.

Each one of these teams improved its winning percentage in its first season with Paul. In fact, him leading the Suns to the second seed this season might be his greatest ever accomplishment.

Paul is averaging the second-highest field goal percentage of his career this year – a whopping 49%. The fact that he’s doing this as a 35-year-old with limited athleticism should honestly be raising more eyebrows.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan modeled his game after a former Tar Heel”: Walter Davis reveals how MJ learned a few moves from him at UNC before playing with the Bulls

Chris Paul explains his mentality as a floor general in a youth basketball camp

We all know that Paul is a master at maneuvering the pick-and-roll. He is as deliberate and precise at getting the switch as anyone in recent memory.

Once he gets the switch, CP3 is able to break the defense down and generate a great look at an all-time great level. Among those options is his patented elbow jumper, which he seems to swish every time when he attempts them in the 4th.

Paul broke his approach down at his Elite Point Guard camp back in 2010:

“It’s all about keeping the guy guarding you off-balance. If a guy wants to get up into you and whatever and play you all aggressive, let him! But don’t let that speed you up.”

“Good players don’t get sped up. Even if you try to pressure me, I’m gonna stay at the same pace.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan is a ghost, he’s a myth”: Zach LaVine was SHOCKED to find out how many 50-point games the Bulls legend had racked up

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
866
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
829
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
806
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
761
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
674
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
673
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top