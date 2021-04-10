“Even if you’re gonna pressure me, I’m gonna play at the same pace”: Suns star Chris Paul gives us an inside look at how he approaches the game | The SportsRush

No one in the modern NBA has controlled the pace of games quite like Chris Paul. The Point God is famed for always playing at his own pace.

If there’s one player who’s proven over and over again that he makes every team better, it’s CP3. Through the course of his 16-year career, Paul has been on the Pelicans, Clippers, Rockets, Thunder and now Suns.

Each one of these teams improved its winning percentage in its first season with Paul. In fact, him leading the Suns to the second seed this season might be his greatest ever accomplishment.

Paul is averaging the second-highest field goal percentage of his career this year – a whopping 49%. The fact that he’s doing this as a 35-year-old with limited athleticism should honestly be raising more eyebrows.

When Chris Paul goes to a new team, that team gets better. Hornets

Before CP — .220 W%

After CP — .463 W% Clippers

Before CP — .390

After CP — .606 Rockets

Before CP — .671

After CP — .793 Thunder

Before CP — .598

After CP — .611 Suns

Before CP — .466

After CP — .720 pic.twitter.com/T14age0A6Y — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 8, 2021

Chris Paul explains his mentality as a floor general in a youth basketball camp

We all know that Paul is a master at maneuvering the pick-and-roll. He is as deliberate and precise at getting the switch as anyone in recent memory.

Once he gets the switch, CP3 is able to break the defense down and generate a great look at an all-time great level. Among those options is his patented elbow jumper, which he seems to swish every time when he attempts them in the 4th.

Paul broke his approach down at his Elite Point Guard camp back in 2010:

“It’s all about keeping the guy guarding you off-balance. If a guy wants to get up into you and whatever and play you all aggressive, let him! But don’t let that speed you up.”

“Good players don’t get sped up. Even if you try to pressure me, I’m gonna stay at the same pace.”

