Even in retirement, Ashleigh Barty remains an outlier-Sports News , Firstpost

Barty’s retirement is just like a timely backhand drop shot that no one saw coming. Not a hasty or desperate attempt, but well thought out, expertly crafted strokes that end with a little magic.

Ashleigh Barty’s 2022 Australian Open ended with a glimpse of a beer, a trophy in hand and a smile on her face. He’s not someone you’d think of as the one rocking the boat.

But the easy-going Barty scripts her own silent rebellion in the game. She was an Australian in a sport dominated by Europeans and Americans, a poet in an era…