“Even Michael Jordan Wants Kobe Bryant to Make NBA Logo”: Kendrick Perkins requests KB Irving to replace JBA West as NBA logo. sport

Kendrick Perkins says he believes Kobe Bryant should have the NBA logo and that league players would have no objection to it.

Following the untimely demise of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, NBA fans were in some way advocating for a permanent tribute to be made to commemorate the life and career of ‘Black Mamba’. At that time, the NBA logo was replaced by many to replace JB West and Kobe Bryant was The silhouette Be the new logo.

As time passed, the idea finally faded. However, Kyrie Irving recently took the idea extensively to Instagram to bring the idea back to life, claiming that Kobe needed to create a new logo. “I will, no matter what anyone says. Black kings formed the league.”

Kiri Irving and Kobe Bryant became very close in the former’s first few years in the NBA. Kyrie also admitted that Kobe was the first person he called after winning the 2016 NBA Championship.

It is understandable that he will return the offer and Kendrick Perkins agrees with the 7x All-Star.

Kendrick Perkins calls NBA to consider changing logo to Kobe Bryant

Stephen A. While on the air with Smith and Max Kellerman, former Celtic Kendrick Perkins revealed that he fully supported Kyrie Irving in his campaign to put Bryant on the NBA’s new logo:

The NBA logo is a symbol. Kobe is an icon and the Mamba mentality is the mentality that every player in the league should have, as tomorrow is not promised. “

Kobe Bryant devoted his life to becoming the best basketball player. The ‘Mamba Mentality’ brand was founded on the ideals that Koba created Firmness And determination. There are thousands of stories from various people in the NBA about Mamba and his work ethic.

Whether it was his abusive workout time for his intense practice session with his teammates, Kobe Bryant embodies what he must do to reach the level of NBA players.

As far as anyone is concerned, players within the league or former players who may be in the running to have the new logo will have no problem with Kobe taking over Jerry West.