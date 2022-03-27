Even the fire could not stop the Raptors against the fast bowlers

TORONTO – Pascal Siakam had 23 points while Scotty Barnes added 19 as the Toronto Raptors ousted the Indiana Pacers 131-91 on Saturday, in play suspended for 70 minutes due to a fire.

The Raptors started the game in the first half and took a 66–38 lead when the Scotiabank Arena caught fire, forcing the game to be postponed.

Fans were ordered to evacuate the amphitheater with 4:05 to go into the second quarter. After more than an hour, the players returned to the field for a brief warm-up before completing the first half. The half-time break was shortened due to delay. The rest of…