Event record for Judith Jeptum, Morhad Amdouni breaks French record

The Paris Marathon has fulfilled all its promises. To return to its normal date, after the cancellation of 2020 and the postponement of 2021, the event registered a good performance on all fronts, Sunday 3 April. Although the winter temperatures could have troubled the runners, in the absence of wind and strong sunlight, the headliners of this 45th edition reacted presently.

At first to descend on the Champs-Elysées, the women immediately showed their complexion. Started with the aim of erasing the event’s record, the race’s major rookie bases left: 2h17″, against 2h20″ expected. Rhythm at which only Kenyan Judith Jeptum seemed comfortable.

The 26-year-old left no chance for his rivals to run in the 28th kilometer, part of the race marked by tunnels – and so his ascents and descents. , edge of the scene. Separated, Judith Jeptum has…