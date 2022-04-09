Everton 1-0 Manchester United: Final | Three invaluable points!

full time consideration – Boy who wasn’t pretty, but Everton really did win that. They had a number of players who put in strong performances, and that’s exactly what the Toffees will need to make sure they avoid relegation.

Everton (0.39) 1-0 (0.92) Man Utd — XG Philosophy (@xGPphilosophy) April 9, 2022

90+6′ – Final whistle!! Everton win!! Three invaluable points!!!

90+3′ – Oh goodness!! Ronaldo turns around and shoots into the box, it looks like it was adjacent to the body with Keane’s hand and Pickford throws his hand at it and saves! We were lucky there.

90′ – Gray and Iwobi are holding the ball from the corner flag, wasting more…