Everton can’t afford relegation from the Premier League by any means

Everton have published their company accounts for the 2020/21 season and they show why it is so important to stay in the Premier League.

So the international break is over, but whether vacation time feels like a chore or a vacation really depends on which team you’re talking about. For one club, the messages going into the break were mixed. Everton’s 1-0 win against Newcastle United The Premier League table offered little breathing space between them and the three clubs below them, but their 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace saw wounds reopen three days later. For weeks, the FA Cup was a glimmer of light in disappointing weather. With it gone, the task for the rest of the campaign is simple: stay in the Premier League.

But when international matches were going on…