Everton deep in relegation bog after traumatic loss at Burnley

No, Frank Lampard will not be able to get Everton on track for the time being. The Toffees lost in the basement game against Burnley on Wednesday evening.

It was central defender Nathan Collins who put Burnley on the rose early. Everton before coffee completely changed the situation: Richardson twice showed himself innocent by chance.

Jay Rodriguez equalized at the start of the second half. The match was going for a points division, but five minutes before the end Matej Vydra (ex-Club Brugge) put the ball back proper, with Maxwell Cornet himself crowning the match winner with a dry bang.

Provided a victory, Everton could do a golden job in the fight for protection. Due to the loss against Burnley, Frank Lampard’s team plunges deeper into the quagmire of exile. It promises to be a very exciting week…