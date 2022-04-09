Everton make golden case in relegation battle, season without CL Football threatens Manchester United Premier League 2021/2022

Everton have been playing consistently at the highest level of English football since 1955, but this season it has actually been embroiled in a relegation battle.

A visit to Manchester United is no gift, of course, but Everton were lucky that United made a lame impact in the first half and didn’t find inspiration after the break.

Everton took the lead against the flow of the game, thanks to a goal from mourner Anthony Gordon. Everton then hired United goalkeeper De Gea a few more times, even though he had little to do after the break.

In the past, Ronaldo was often able to help Manchester United at the dead center, but this time it was not possible either. Substitute Pogba also made a bad impression.

Manchester United are thus far from European venues. If he wants to get another CL ticket he will have to overtake 3 more teams (currently Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham) in previous matches.