Everton need to use injury late damage to Burnley in bid to survive – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has told his Everton players to use the injury suffered late Wednesday night’s loss to Premier League rivals Burnley as a positive ahead of Saturday’s match against Manchester United.

Maxwell Cornett struck five minutes out of time to condemn a costly 3–2 defeat to Everton, the final turning point in a match in which the Toffees canceled Nathan Collins’ opening goal via two Richardson penalties, before Jay Rodriguez brought Burnley level early into second. Half.

This meant Everton blew their chance to clear the bottom three – seven points instead they go up just one point over Burnley over the weekend, who travel down to Norwich on Sunday, hoping By then they will make sure they have the opportunity to climb out of charge…