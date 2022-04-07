Everton need to use injury late damage to Burnley in bid to survive – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has told his Everton players to use the injury suffered late Wednesday night’s loss to Premier League rivals Burnley as a positive ahead of Saturday’s match against Manchester United.

Maxwell Cornett struck five minutes out of time to condemn a costly 3–2 defeat to Everton, the final turning point in a match in which the Toffees canceled Nathan Collins’ opening goal via two Richardson penalties, before Jay Rodriguez brought Burnley level early into second. Half.