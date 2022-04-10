Everton news and transfers recap – Manchester United backlash, Cristiano Ronaldo incident, claims Donny van de Beek

Manchester United are looking at Cristiano Ronaldo’s incident after defeat to Everton

Manchester United are investigating an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo following Everton’s win at Goodison Park.

Ronaldo’s video was made after Everton’s 1-0 Premier League victory, suggesting someone had a mobile phone in their hands. The incident happened when Ronaldo and his teammates returned to their dressing room in the car park at Everton’s Park & ​​Stand.

The forward faced a rough afternoon at Goodison after he was booked for belting the ball in the dugout after conceding a throw-in during the closing stages of the game. The 37-year-old was mocked by Everton people when he revealed a bloody shin splint after removing and pulling off his shin pad…