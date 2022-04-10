Everton player ratings in the form of Alex Iwobi and three other greats against Manchester United

Jordan Pickford – 8

United made some important saves early in the match to maintain their dominance in the early stages. He was called down due to the game, but still had to be on guard, especially with Paul Pogba’s long-range strike 10 minutes away.

Seamus Coleman – 6

Marcus Rashford found little joy from that flank in the first half, with Coleman’s long pass touchline proving disappointing in setting up Everton attacks. However, things improved after the break as the captain clearly gave everything for his performance.

Michael Keane – 6

Their first half was dominated by a few nervous moments, with sloppy passes allowing United to find opportunities almost in the back of the net. But the second period was more like Michael Keane fans…