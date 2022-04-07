Everton vs Burnley, News, Scores, Results, Frank Lampard, Relegation Race, Standings

Maxwell Cornett scored five minutes from time as Burnley beat Premier League rivals Everton 3-2 at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Victory saw Burnley remain in the relegation zone but moved within a point of Everton.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND – APRIL 06: Jarad Braithwaite of Everton looks disappointed after his team’s defeat in the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Burnley took an early lead for the club via Nathan Collins’ first goal but were left behind…