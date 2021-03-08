Everton vs Chelsea Live Free Stream: Watch Premier League on TV – TMT Daily

Click to watch the Premier League live stream free

Everton meets Chelsea in the clash of the top four contenders today. The game will take place at Stamford Bridge and kick-off at 1 pm ET. Everton are one point behind and have a game in hand against Chelsea – it could be important for them to qualify for the Champions League next season. Read this article for Everton vs Chelsea Live Stream Guide, broadcast information, times and more.

Everton vs Chelsea: Match Summary

Date: Monday, March 8

Time: 1 PM ET

place: Stamford Bridge

TV Channel: NBCSN

live stream: NBC Sports Live

Preview

Despite losing nine league games this season, Chelsea remain in fourth place with just 10 matches the rest of the season.

Leppard’s team was exciting and dynamic in the early weeks, but they have fallen from grace since October.

The Blues have won consecutive victories in all competitions once since 26 October, when they defeated Burnley at the end of their seven-match winning streak. Chelsea’s campaign has received a boost since the defeat.

Ancelotti is set to make it to the dugout despite Manchester United’s Everton showing a red card at the end of their 1–1 draw.

According to the Press Association, the Italian accepted an £ 8,000 fine for confronting referee Chris Kavanagh on the pitch at Goodison Park and refused to exit when the official asked him to leave the field.

The Toffees have increasingly exploited the 60-year-old’s experience since the first game to be played against Burnley on 26 December. Everton have only lost three matches in 11 matches since their appointment, and Ancelotti has played the Goodison Outfit confidently.

Everton vs Chelsea: when and where?

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London, south-west of England.

The game will be played on Monday, March 8 at 1:00 pm (12:00 PM CT / 10: 00 AM PT).

Which TV channel will broadcast the Everton vs Chelsea match?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport. Coverage will begin at 5 pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Other Premier League matches will take place on the Sky Sports Men’s Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

How did the live stream Everton vs Chelsea match win from anywhere?

The best choice of Chelsea vs Everton live stream is NBC Sports Live. You will need your log-in information for your cable or satellite provider and you are good to go.

If you do not have access to cable or satellite log-ins, you can stream the English Premier League online through DIRECTV Now. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you will get the full seven days free before your paid subscription starts. If you cancel your membership within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV Now is available on desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

please pay attention: NBC on Sling TV and DIRECTV is now available only in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, LA, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, DC

How to watch a Premier League match on phone, tablet or other devices?

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, then NBC has you covered with their NBC Sports app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, Google Play Store or Windows Store.

You can also watch the Chelsea vs Everton game live on the Sling app. Sign up for a free sling trial and download their app from the App Store or Google Play Store. There is also a sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV Now app on the App Store and Google Play Store where you sign up for a seven-day trial and can cancel it before the trial period ends.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea from India?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in India. The Chelsea vs. Everton live stream will be provided on Disney + Hotstar VIP, while the live score can be accessed on the social media pages of both teams.

Everton vs Chelsea: Team News

Chelsea still suspect Thiago Silva, while Tammy Abraham is unlikely to return to the team. Otherwise, Thomas Tuchel has a whole fleet of options to choose from.

Everton remembers Meera Mina, Fabian Delph and the long-absent Jean-Philippe Gambin. James Rodriguez, Tom Davis and Seamus Coleman are suspects, but Allen is likely to return to the starting eleven.

Everton vs Chelsea: Line-up

Chelsea – Mendy; Azipilicueta, Christenson, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Thorn, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Werner

Everton – Pickford; Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Dacoure, Allan, Gomes; Sigurdsson; Richardson, Calvert-Levine

Series history

12 December 2020 – Everton 1 vs Chelsea 0

March 08, 2020 – Chelsea 4 vs Everton 0

December 07, 2019 – Everton 3 vs Chelsea 1

March 17, 2019 – Everton 2 vs Chelsea 0

November 11, 2018 – Everton 0 vs Chelsea 0

23 December 2017 – Chelsea 0 vs Everton 0

27 August 2017 – Chelsea 2 vs Everton 0

April 30, 2017 – Chelsea 3 vs Everton 0

November 05, 2016 – Chelsea 5 vs Everton 0

Everton vs Chelsea Prediction

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will not be easy for the Blues, but Chelsea are full of confidence and have a good game plan right now that will dominate them for 90 minutes. He still needs to develop a more clinical edge, but here the match should simply be sidelined. Chelsea 2-1 Overton.

