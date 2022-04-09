Everton vs Man Utd live updates: Goalless at Goodison Park in Premier League clash

April 9, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT

Allan rusty on his return?

15’ Everton 0-0 Manchester United

Allan has returned to the Everton line-up and is looking slightly rusty. The Brazilian gives the ball away easily in his own half but luckily for him Ronaldo’s shot is blocked.

April 9, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT

Another save by Pickford!

12’ Everton 0-0 Manchester United

The Everton goalkeeper gets down to low to deny Rashford once again! The hosts are struggling to cope already and Pickford isn’t happy with his defence.

April 9, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT

Chances for United

9′ Everton 0-0 Manchester United

Marcus Rashford tests Jordan Pickford early on before Cristiano Ronaldo sends an effort wide! The visitors look threatening in the opening stages.

April 9, 2022 at 7:39 AM


