Everton vs. Manchester United – Football Match Report – April 9, 2022

Manchester United’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League were dented after suffering a 1-0 defeat against struggling Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon’s first-half strike turned out to be the winner as Everton claimed a crucial win in their battle to avoid relegation.

The result sees Ralf Rangnick’s side fail to win for the third consecutive game in all competitions and remain in seventh place in the league table.

It was a massive win for Frank Lampard’s side who move four points clear of the relegation zone with fellow strugglers Burnley.

The visitors started well and Marcus Rashford forced two stunning saves inside the…