Everton vs Manchester United – Football Match Report – April 9, 2022

Manchester United’s chances of a top-four spot in the Premier League were dented after a 1-0 loss to struggling Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon’s first half strike became the winner as Everton claimed a crucial victory in their fight to avoid relegation.

The result saw Ralph Rangnik’s side fail to win a third consecutive game in all competitions and remain seventh in the league table.

It was a major victory for Frank Lampard’s side, who moved four points out of the relegation zone with fellow strugglers Burnley.

The visitors got off to a good start and Marcus Rashford made two amazing saves inside.