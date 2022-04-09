Everton vs Manchester United Live: Premier League Updates – Anthony Gordon gives Everton the lead

ranknik Happy with Bruno Fernandes’ new contract

Everton take on Manchester United today in a crucial match at both ends of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard’s Everton are in serious trouble after losing to relegation rivals Burnley in midweek and are now just one point above the Clarets and the drop zone. They now start a tough round of fixtures and will need every ounce of home support to beat United at Goodison and get their survival bid back on track.

United still hold on to hopes of finishing in the top four in the game after Arsenal were shocked by Crystal Palace at the start of the week. United are seventh, however, three points behind both north London clubs, who have played the same number of games as Spurs and one more than Arsenal, and they…